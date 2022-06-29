Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,220 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 541,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 252,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 28,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the period.

FNDE stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $33.54.

