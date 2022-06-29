Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 844 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,789,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,775,000 after acquiring an additional 643,285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,378,000 after acquiring an additional 495,721 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,286,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,423,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,325,000 after acquiring an additional 344,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.54. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

