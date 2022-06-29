Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 854 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.