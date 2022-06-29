Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 208,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,220,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after purchasing an additional 117,086 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,113,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.75. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $54.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

