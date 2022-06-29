Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 87,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 198,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter.

SHY opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.94. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

