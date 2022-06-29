Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after buying an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,132,000 after buying an additional 93,126 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.14. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

