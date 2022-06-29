Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 883,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,729,000 after buying an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 55,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 25,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $211.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

