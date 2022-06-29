WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $140.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.17. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $338.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

