Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,354 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,055,000 after buying an additional 55,461 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3,391.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 135,990 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,075,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,979,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.