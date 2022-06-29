Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after buying an additional 3,083,362 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after buying an additional 766,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after buying an additional 736,936 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

