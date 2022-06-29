Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $627,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,194,000 after acquiring an additional 949,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after acquiring an additional 885,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $142.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.10 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.31.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

