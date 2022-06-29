Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,614 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,417 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

