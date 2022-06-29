Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after purchasing an additional 517,377 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,397,000 after buying an additional 321,175 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,459,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,264,000 after purchasing an additional 785,546 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,143,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,067,000 after purchasing an additional 134,377 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.05.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

