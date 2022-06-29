Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 518 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 430.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 19.0% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $2,945,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,535 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.04. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.