Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

