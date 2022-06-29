West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $296.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $275.89 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

