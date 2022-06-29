Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 430.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,467 shares of company stock worth $7,322,535. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $376.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

