YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,773,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,092,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,240.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,279.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,577.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

