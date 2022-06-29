Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 123.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM stock opened at $113.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.48.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.