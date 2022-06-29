Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 143,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,638,915 shares.The stock last traded at $74.87 and had previously closed at $74.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,003 shares of company stock worth $3,661,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Zendesk by 59.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

