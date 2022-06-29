Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Down to $5.56

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.40. Zeta Global shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 4,538 shares trading hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.43.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 61.52% and a negative return on equity of 389.93%. The business had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Zeta Global by 103.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 111,213 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 34.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 927,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 239,276 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 36.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 253,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,892,000. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

