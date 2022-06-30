11,032 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

F opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.