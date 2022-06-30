112,155 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYE opened at $62.67 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08.

