12,900 Shares in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 86,674 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $280,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $995,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2,658.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $14.56 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $617.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $233,757.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,022.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,382. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLFS. Cowen decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

