1,500 Shares in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ICON Public by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in ICON Public by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in ICON Public by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ICLR opened at $217.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.61. ICON Public Limited has a 52-week low of $196.34 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.12. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.40.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

