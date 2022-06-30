2,177 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $312,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after buying an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $195,153,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $150,141,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,922,000 after buying an additional 365,979 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.68.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,306 over the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV opened at $199.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 78.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

