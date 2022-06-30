3,400 Shares in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,507,000 after purchasing an additional 603,370 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after buying an additional 2,380,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,871,000 after buying an additional 85,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,716,000 after buying an additional 1,036,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,421,000 after buying an additional 220,249 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

MRCY opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

