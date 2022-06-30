3,863 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,598 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,803,000 after purchasing an additional 923,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

