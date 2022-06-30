44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,646 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

