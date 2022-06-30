44 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

NYSE:PG opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $341.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

