44 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.
PFE opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $285.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.
About Pfizer (Get Rating)
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).
