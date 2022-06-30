5,073 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,172,929,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,420,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,062,000 after acquiring an additional 948,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $176.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.53 and its 200 day moving average is $173.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $465.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

