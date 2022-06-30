63,656 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 2.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $113.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $102.19 and a 12-month high of $126.62.

