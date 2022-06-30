Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PFE opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.
Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pfizer (PFE)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.