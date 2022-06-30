Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 122.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.6% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,695 shares of company stock valued at $25,615,094 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

GOOG opened at $2,245.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,280.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,581.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

