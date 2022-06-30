AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 8,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $855,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $4,101,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.76.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $197.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

