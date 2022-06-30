AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $195,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 310.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,157 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 158,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $91.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.62 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.10.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

