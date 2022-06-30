AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $282.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.16 and its 200 day moving average is $330.46.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.88.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.