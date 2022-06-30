AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 43 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $391.64 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.