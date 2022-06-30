AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 106,882 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 3,180.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,882 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,222,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,928 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 855,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 549,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 61,679 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 303,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 285,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period.

Shares of ILCG opened at $50.68 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $73.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.88.

