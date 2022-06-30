AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,397 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.21.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $253.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.89. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

