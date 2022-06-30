AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 45,297 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,297 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in PPL by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 68,070 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in PPL by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in PPL by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 105.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

