AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,710 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.21.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $167.31 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

