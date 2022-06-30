AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 83,991 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 83,991 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

