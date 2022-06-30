AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,697 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $126.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

