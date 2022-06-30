AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 2,272.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,628 shares of company stock worth $16,325,334. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETR opened at $111.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

