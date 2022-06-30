AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,480,000 after purchasing an additional 401,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 190,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ES opened at $83.48 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.45. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

