AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,779 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

