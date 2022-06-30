AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,147 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,992,000 after buying an additional 173,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,763,000 after buying an additional 282,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after buying an additional 636,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,470,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,011,000 after buying an additional 208,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,064,000 after buying an additional 811,685 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

