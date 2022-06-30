AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 1,011.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,487 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 93,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 31,954 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23.

